Jet.AI Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 12th (NASDAQ:JTAI)

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, November 12th. The 1-225 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Jet.AI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 46,574,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,267,536. Jet.AI has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter.

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

