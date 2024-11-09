Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.50-20.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0-4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.500-20.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.61. The stock had a trading volume of 868,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $109.78. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $134.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

