Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at UBS Group

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.73.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
