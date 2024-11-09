J Sainsbury plc Declares Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2025 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

J Sainsbury Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of JSAIY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JSAIY shares. UBS Group raised J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

