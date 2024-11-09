J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) SVP Sells $306,450.18 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.1 %

JBHT stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.19. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

