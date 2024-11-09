ITT (NYSE:ITT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.35 and last traded at $150.93, with a volume of 56320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

ITT Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,340,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ITT by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,338,000 after buying an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,961,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 12.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 723,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,434,000 after buying an additional 80,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 681,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 288,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

