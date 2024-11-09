ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.90 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 39.40 ($0.51). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 2,159,088 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 59 ($0.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

ITM Power Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £246.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -998.50 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, insider Simon Bourne bought 60,126 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £25,252.92 ($32,872.85). Also, insider Andy Allen purchased 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £302.68 ($394.01). Insiders have acquired a total of 61,610 shares of company stock worth $2,600,696 over the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company’s product portfolio comprises TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a 20 MW electrolysis process module for large-scale projects.

