iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,467,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $7,896,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,853,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $77.06 and a 1-year high of $104.04.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

