iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $177.62 and last traded at $177.15, with a volume of 309976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 665,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 622,725 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,029,000 after acquiring an additional 564,826 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,720,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 789.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 506,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,567,000 after acquiring an additional 449,917 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

