iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $236.40 and last traded at $235.73, with a volume of 6200953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.76 and its 200 day moving average is $211.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

