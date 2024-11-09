iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $323.61 and last traded at $323.51, with a volume of 3780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $316.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

