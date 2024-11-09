iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.33 and last traded at $112.33, with a volume of 698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.60.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after acquiring an additional 214,048 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

