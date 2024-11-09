iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,489,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,581,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,463,000 after buying an additional 29,341 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 752.9% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV opened at $101.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

