iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 320,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 246,160 shares.The stock last traded at $23.08 and had previously closed at $22.95.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0829 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

