iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 320,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 246,160 shares.The stock last traded at $23.08 and had previously closed at $22.95.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0829 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
