iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($4.91)-($4.60) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($3.60). The company issued revenue guidance of $685-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $774.31 million. iRobot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -4.910–4.600 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday.

iRobot Stock Performance

iRobot stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,597. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $210.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.86. iRobot has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 128.49%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

