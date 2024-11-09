iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.50)-($1.20) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $175-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.52 million. iRobot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -4.910–4.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRBT. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday.

iRobot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,597. iRobot has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $210.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.73 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 128.49% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

