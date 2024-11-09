iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.500–1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.0 million-$200.0 million. iRobot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -4.910–4.600 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRBT. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday.

iRobot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IRBT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. 2,432,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,597. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. iRobot has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $210.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.73 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 128.49% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

