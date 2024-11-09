IO Biotech’s (IOBT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

IOBT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IO Biotech from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

IO Biotech Stock Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ:IOBT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 2,685,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,396. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. IO Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IO Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IO Biotech stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in IO Biotech were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

