Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stake Reduced by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $329,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $113.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $113.51.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.