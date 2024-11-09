Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $12.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $536.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,284. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.49 and a 1 year high of $538.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

