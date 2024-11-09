InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.
