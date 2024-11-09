InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

IIPZF traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

