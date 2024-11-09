Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.23. 206,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,653. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.