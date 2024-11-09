Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NTLA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.81.
In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
