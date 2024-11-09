Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Trading Down 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 21,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Integrated BioPharma Trading Up 12.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.92 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

