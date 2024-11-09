Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $248.55 and last traded at $242.02, with a volume of 10941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

Get Insulet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

Insulet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,328,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Insulet by 20.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,275,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,669,000 after acquiring an additional 389,639 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,339,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,526 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 18.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,728,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.