Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $57,800.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,211.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 12,831 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $183,611.61.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,147 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $17,055.89.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $60,840.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $56,120.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $773.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.39.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie decreased their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

