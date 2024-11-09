Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $57,800.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,211.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 12,831 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $183,611.61.
  • On Tuesday, October 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,147 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $17,055.89.
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $60,840.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 13th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $56,120.00.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of PUBM opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $773.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.39.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie decreased their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

