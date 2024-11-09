Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $253,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,941,774.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $188,530.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $193,120.00.

Shares of LC stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point boosted their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth $326,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter worth $171,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 196.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 141,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 93,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 18.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

