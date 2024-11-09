Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 1.5% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJUN. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 17.7% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 321.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 155,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 118,403 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.6% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

PJUN opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

