Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at BWS Financial

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BWS Financial from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INOD. Maxim Group began coverage on Innodata in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Innodata to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innodata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ INOD traded up $18.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.78. 9,608,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,613. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. Innodata has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.39 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innodata during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

