Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.35. Information Services Group shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 109,718 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Information Services Group

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $163.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -599.80%.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 566,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 293,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.