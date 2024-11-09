Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $293,222.40 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $293,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,786.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.61, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 17,460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after buying an additional 2,676,851 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 13,814.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,726 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 70.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,041 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,243 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,440,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

