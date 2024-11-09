ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $217.57 and last traded at $217.73, with a volume of 1698174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICLR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $376.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.27.

Get ICON Public alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.82 and a 200-day moving average of $304.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 17.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.