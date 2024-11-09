Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.82 and last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 21499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hub Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hub Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

