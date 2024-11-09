Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Announces Approval of Performance Stock Unit Award Agreements for Fiscal 2025

Hologic Inc. filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2024, announcing the approval of revised forms of Performance Stock Unit (“PSU”) Award Agreements for fiscal year 2025. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved these agreements.

The PSU Award Agreements for fiscal 2025 include various forms based on different performance metrics. One form of the agreement is tied to the achievement of return on invested capital (ROIC) goals, another is linked to three-year relative total shareholder return (relative TSR), and the third agreement will vest based on the accomplishment of free cash flow (FCF) goals.

It is important to note that the descriptions of the PSU Award Agreements provided in the filing are not exhaustive and are subject to the specific terms outlined in the official agreements. Copies of the approved PSU Award Agreements can be found attached to the 8-K filing as Exhibits 10.1, 10.2, and 10.3.

This announcement signifies the company’s commitment to aligning its executive compensation with key performance objectives for the upcoming fiscal year. Investors and stakeholders should consider these approved agreements as part of the ongoing efforts by Hologic, Inc. to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, the filing was signed on behalf of Hologic, Inc. by John M. Griffin, the company’s General Counsel, on November 8, 2024.

