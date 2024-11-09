Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CAO Anirudh Badia Sells 2,552 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CAO Anirudh Badia sold 2,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $62,498.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,694.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hippo Stock Performance

Shares of HIPO traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 429,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,293. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $701.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.16). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 57.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hippo

Institutional Trading of Hippo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hippo by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.