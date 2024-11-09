Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HGV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. 872,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,212. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.82. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,546,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,250,000 after purchasing an additional 77,934 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,694,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

