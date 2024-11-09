Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Issues Earnings Results

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Health Catalyst updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 674,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,899. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $498.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,109.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,613. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,613. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,396 shares of company stock worth $266,280. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

