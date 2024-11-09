Head-To-Head Contrast: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Insulet has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Insulet and Co-Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 3 12 0 2.80 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insulet presently has a consensus target price of $246.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.91%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Insulet.

15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Insulet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insulet and Co-Diagnostics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $1.70 billion 11.07 $206.30 million $5.50 48.73 Co-Diagnostics $6.81 million 5.34 -$35.33 million ($1.26) -0.90

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 21.11% 30.73% 9.10% Co-Diagnostics -411.18% -44.69% -40.47%

Summary

Insulet beats Co-Diagnostics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Co-Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.