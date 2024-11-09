HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDB stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.10. 1,557,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,559. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

