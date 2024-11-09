HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 195.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

BEAM stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,241. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $1,347,259.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,194. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $1,347,259.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,194. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,894 shares of company stock worth $4,181,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,402,000 after buying an additional 413,892 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $127,530,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,552,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,044,000 after buying an additional 1,328,414 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $70,032,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

