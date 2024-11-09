GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $83.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.75. 640,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,850. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,304,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in GXO Logistics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,162,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 269.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,819,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 537.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

