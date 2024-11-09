Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE:GCG remained flat at C$40.90 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$39.41 and a one year high of C$52.13.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of C$64.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.1803191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

