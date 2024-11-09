Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. Declares Thrice Yearly Dividend of $1.92 (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) declared a Thrice Yearly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.921 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a payout ratio of 92.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ OMAB traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $90.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OMAB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

