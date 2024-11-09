Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOPE. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $8.98 on Thursday, hitting $172.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,000. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $118.48 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.41 and its 200-day moving average is $141.36.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,249.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

