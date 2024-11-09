Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Announces $0.27 Dividend

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2714 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Globe Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTMEY remained flat at $41.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. Globe Telecom has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.
Globe Telecom Company Profile
