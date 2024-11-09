Global Data Centre Group (ASX:GDC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.93

Global Data Centre Group (ASX:GDC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 8th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.934 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 29.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th.

Global Data Centre Group enables investors to invest in digital infrastructure assets in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

