Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.250-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.8 billion-$28.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.7 billion. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,457,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,072.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,437 shares of company stock worth $5,374,825 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

