Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.250-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.8 billion-$28.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.7 billion. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,457,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,072.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.32.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.
Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences
In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,437 shares of company stock worth $5,374,825 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
