Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $13.58. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 41,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $171.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 8.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 216,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 186,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 120.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 38,752 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

