Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Shares Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 439,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,625,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
Georgian Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.45.
About Georgian Mining
Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.
