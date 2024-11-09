Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $261.40 and traded as low as $220.42. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $231.17, with a volume of 366 shares.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.94. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

